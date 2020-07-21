KINDER — The town of Kinder has approved a new ordinance that will allow utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to be driven on certain town streets.
During an online meeting Monday, the council voted 3-2 to approve the final adoption of an ordinance making UTVs street legal on Park Road, Vera Street, Ann Street, Joan Street, Ezebe Street, Ezora Street, S. 10th Street, Second Avenue, 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, the 400 block of N. Ninth Street, N. 13th Street and N. 14th Street. The vehicles cannot be operated on state highways.
Those driving the vehicles must be 21 years of age or older, have a valid driver's license and proof of minimum insurance. Vehicles must also be registered with the state through Office of Motor Vehicles, as an off-road vehicle and must display a decal issued by the Office of Motor Vehicles.
Those voting in favor of making the vehicles street legal were Councilmen Chris Fontenot, Angie Van Norman and C.J. Fontenot. Councilwomen Latoya Tunwar and Maria DeWees voted against the measure.
After the meeting, Tunwar told the American Press, "I am against the ordinance because I feel UTVs and ATVs are for off roads."
Tunwar also voiced concern for the vehicle tearing up streets.
"Myself and prior council members for District 1 have worked hard to get our roads upgraded through numerous grant attempts," she said.
Town attorney Michael Holmes said the UTVs would likely not harm streets because they are not any heavier than other vehicles.
In making the motion to pass the ordinance as amended with the street names, Van Norman said the majority of the people in District 4, which she represents, are in favor of allowing the UTVs on streets.
Councilman Chris Fontenot has been against making the UTVs street legal because of safety concerns, but voted to approve the measure.
"I live on 14th Street and watch golf carts everyday," he said. "They don't stop at stop signs and kids are riding on them. I fear if we pass this we are going to have young people on these things and not stopping at stop signs."
Speaking during a public hearing prior to the adoption, residents said UTVs are safer than golf carts because they have roll bars and seat belts. One resident said UTVs are safer than a motorcycle because they don't go as fast.
Van Norman said the town cannot control the drivers, but said if anyone breaks the law they can be ticketed and the town will get the revenue.
With the approval, the town will now allow UTVs, often referred to as a side-by-side or recreational off-highway vehicle, to be driven on designated streets based on street conditions and restrictions set by the council. The vehicles cannot be operated on state highways unless crossovers meet state guidelines and have reduced speed limits.
"The problem we have right now is we have to designate the roads and put up signs to let people know which roads are designated," Mayor Wayland LaFargue said.
LaFargue said the signs could be costly at $40-$50 each, costing the town thousands of dollars.