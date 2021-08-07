Kids can learn bicycle safety at Cycle to the Park event

Area children who roll into Columbus Circle Park next Saturday will have chances to win free bicycles and bicycle helmets. They will also be able to learn all about bicycle safety at the free Cycle to the Park event taking place 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14 at the park at 3520 Greinwich Blvd. in Lake Charles.
In addition to opportunities to draw for bikes and helmets, there will be free train rides, fun jumps, animal balloons and Kona Ice treats adding to the morning’s fun. Members of the Lake Charles Police Department will be demonstrating bicycle safety.
The event is being coordinated by the City of Lake Charles’ Partners in Parks program, United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Boys & Girls Clubs.
Mayor Nic Hunter started the Partners in Parks program in 2018.
“Partners in Parks encourages families to get outside and appreciate our natural resources and be active together,” said Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana.“We are fortunate to live in an area that values our parks and is working to restore them after everything that happened last year.”
According to Helen Lewis, assistant director of Recreation and Parks for the City of Lake Charles, Columbus Circle Park is ready to go for the event.
“It is fully restored and up and running,” she said, adding that COVID safety will be a top concern at the event.
“Everyone will be required to wear a mask,” she said. “And If a child rides a bike at the event, it will be thoroughly cleaned before another child rides it,” she said.
Volunteers are needed for the event. According to Ashley Durel, United Way marketing and communications manager, volunteers might be asked to do anything from hand out water bottles and helmets to monitor children to assure social distancing protocols are being followed.
People wishing to give of their time can sign up at unitedwayswla.org/volunteer.