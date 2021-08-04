U.S. Sen. John Kennedy offered an amendment Monday to a Senate infrastructure bill that would provide Louisiana residents with $1.1 billion in long-term disaster relief to help them recover from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta.
A news release issued by Kennedy’s office Monday stated the funding would come from the Community Development Block Grant Program. Kennedy’s amendment to the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act states the $1.1 billion would be used for “necessary expenses related to disaster relief, long-term recovery, and restoration of infrastructure, housing, and economic revitalization.”
Kennedy, R-La., said Louisiana residents, particularly those in the Southwest region, “have waited too long for the funds they need to rebuild their lives and communities.” He also mentioned the winter freeze in February that caused burst pipes in the area, along with the historic flooding in May that battered residents still reeling from last year’s hurricanes.
The amendment states that the $1.1 billion in assistance would be paid for through a public auction of C-band spectrum by the Federal Communications Commission that raised more than $80 billion.
This isn’t Kennedy’s first stab at securing long-term recovery dollars for residents impacted by Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. In July, he asked the Senate to pass the Gulf Coast Hurricane Act of 2021, which would also provide $1.1 billion in disaster aid. The Senate ultimately blocked the effort.
Kennedy and other Louisiana elected leaders on the federal level have voiced their frustration with the White House and President Joe Biden not yet having made a request for supplemental relief for Louisiana residents.
Reuters reported Monday that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act may reach a final vote in the Senate this week.