“I’m sorry,” was U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s first message to local residents during a stop in flood-ravaged Lake Charles Friday.
Kennedy, R-La., visited Trinity Baptist Church, which housed more than 100 residents in the city impacted by Monday’s historic rainfall and flooding. Before speaking with reporters, he met privately with Mayor Nic Hunter and Pastor Steve James.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s 2 inches, 20 inches or 20 feet,” the senator said. “A flood is a flood.”
When President Joe Biden visited New Orleans just over two weeks ago, Kennedy explained to him the pressing need to secure block grant funding to aid Southwest Louisiana in long-term recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“We have begged, we have pleaded, we have cajoled (Biden) and the White House, and we can’t get an answer,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to get an answer. We’re not going to be ugly, but we’re going to be firm. This is a priority.”
Marcia Fudge, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary, recently gave Kennedy a commitment of support for a request of the disaster relief package. However, he said, Biden has to submit a request to Congress for supplemental federal aid before it will appropriate funding.
“She can support it, but until the president signs off on it, we can’t get it passed in Congress,” he said. “That’s where we are.”
Kennedy said he is at odds with the Biden administration’s push to increase flood insurance premiums. The first increase is set for October, he said.
“We’re going to fight that as hard as we can,” Kennedy said. “This is not the time to be raising premiums on flood insurance.”
Residents should be encouraged to get flood insurance, and the process should be easier for them to carry it, Kennedy said. He called it the first line of defense for homeowners, even if they aren’t in a flood zone.
“Even if you’re in the desert, carry flood insurance because these random rain events can flood you just as easily as a hurricane or tropical storm,” Kennedy said.
Many of the existing drainage issues stem from development that took place decades ago, Kennedy said. He mentioned retention ponds and dredging waterways as ways to improve drainage.
The senator’s issue with President Biden’s American Jobs Plan is that it doesn’t focus enough on infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, sewer, water and drainage.
“There’s no way his $2.3 trillion proposal for everything but infrastructure is going to pass in its present form,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said carbon dioxide emissions have impacted the global climate, with 30 percent coming from China, 15 percent from the U.S., and 8-9 percent from India. He said the U.S. is the only major country that has reduced carbon dioxide emissions over the past 10 years, and he called on China and India to do the same.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., also met with Hunter in Lake Charles Friday. Hunter reaffirmed the urgent need for a federal disaster supplemental package.
Local officials have voiced frustration with the lack of federal approval, especially as the region approaches the nine-month mark since the Category 4 Hurricane Laura’s devastating landfall.