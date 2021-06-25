JENNINGS — The Cajun music roots run deep in Kegan Navarre’s family.
Navarre is the great grandson of legendary Cajun musician Ira “Iry” Lejeune, who was one of the best selling and most popular Cajun musicians in the mid to late 1940s until his tragic death in 1955 at the age of 26. His grandfather is the late Ervin Lejeune who also built and played accordions and played the fiddle.
His great uncles, including Paul Fruge and Johnny Richard and several cousins, including Bubba Hebert, are also Cajun musicians working to preserve the music and their unique Cajun heritage.
At age 23, the Jennings native is a new generation of Cajun musician aspiring to honor his Cajun heritage and follow the family’s musical footsteps.
“I got into music by visiting my grandfather in Lake Charles,” Navarre recalls. “I’d visit him on weekends and he always had an accordion on the kitchen table. As as kid, I’d always asked him to play something.”
His grandfather built his first accordion for his 7th birthday and taught him to play the Love Bridge Waltz - his great grandfather’s first recording. He still has the accordion and plays it for special occasions.
“I’ll play it out in public, but I play it around the house regularly,” he said.
He’s also learned to play the bass and rhythm guitar, but the accordion is his favorite.
“It’s like a stress relief for me because it’s a lot of fun to play,” Navarre said. “You can express yourself and a lot of the songs tell a story.”
Navarre plays mostly with bands, but occasionally performs solo.
“I like to perform because you get to meet a lot of people and bring something you enjoy to other people for them to enjoy,” he said.
Bon Ami Tours will present Kegan Navarre and the Lacassine Playboys at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Strand Theatre in Jennings. Reserved seating tickets are $12.
The band’s name pays homage to Iry Lejuene and his Lacassine Playboys Cajun band formed in the late 1940s.
In addition to Navarre, The Lacassine Playboys features Donovan Bourque on steel guitar; Seth Spell on bass guitar; Cody Lafleur on drums and Luke Huval on fiddle.
“This band is not just a band, they are really like close family,” Navarre said. “I consider them my brothers. We help each other out and if I’m going fishing, they’re going fishing, too.”
Navarre describes the band’s music as traditional Cajun, with a few country tunes and swamp pop hits thrown into the mix.
When not on stage performing, Navarre is a full-time fireman for the Jennings Fire Department.
For tickets, call Carita Goodreau at 370-2512.