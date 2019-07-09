"Very hot conditions" are expected to persist throughout the week with the potential for a low pressure area now hovering over Atlanta to drift south over the next few days into the northeast portion of the Gulf of Mexico.
"Some of our computer models are indicating the possibility of some development with that system," said Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Lake Charles office. "That's something we're keeping our eye on here."
Jones said the National Hurricane Center is giving the system about a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days.
"It's when we get into Wednesday and much more likely Thursday and Friday that we will actually see that development," Jones said. "Where it goes is still kind of up in the air; some of our computer models take in back inland over Florida and up the east coast and a few others have it kind of meandering on the northern Gulf Coast. It's simply too early to say at this point."
He said what he is confident about is the system's "potential to produce a lot of heavy rainfall."
"The good news at this point is that none of our models make this system any stronger than a tropical storm," Jones said. "It's not something we're expecting to blow up into a monstrous hurricane, at least not at this point."
Jones said in the meantime what the area can worry about this week is the heat.
He said Southwest Louisiana can expect high temperatures in the mid-90s with the area "flirting" with heat indices between 105-110. Lake Charles is expected to experience a heat index of about 107 in the first part of the week while Oakdale can expect 106 and Cameron and Leesville, 105.
He said depending on what the low pressure system develops into, at the very least it will add cloud coverage to the area and help lower temperatures across Southwest Louisiana.