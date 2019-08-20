KINDER — A Beauregard Parish teenager was taken into custody Monday after firing an air rifle near the Pinewood Apartments in Kinder.
No one was injured, but at least one vehicle in the parking lot was hit several times, Sheriff Doug Hebert III said.
Authorities were also investigating reports that an apartment may have also been hit.
Hebert said the incident was initially reported as an active shooter incident around 7:51 p.m. after authorities received information that a juvenile was firing a pellet gun near the apartments located just south of the Coushatta Casino Resort.
"When we got there we found the pellet rifle leaning against a tree and people said he had ran into the woods," Hebert said.
The juvenile was apprehended shortly before 9 p.m. near the Greatwood Country cabins located on the south side of the casino.
Residents living south of the casino in the Green Oaks area were told to go inside and lock the doors as officers with the Coushatta Police Department and Allen Parish Sheriff's Office searched for the suspect. They were assisted by the Reeves and Kinder police departments.