Jurors take oath of office

A commitment to work together was the common thread shared by Calcasieu Parish police jurors following Monday’s official swearing in ceremony.
Fourteenth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Redd swore in the police jurors before a standing-room-only crowd. Nine of the 15 on the panel are serving their first four-year term.
The freshman police jurors said they will work to improve Calcasieu Parish.
“I promise to give it my all,” said Mike Smith, who represents District 2. “I will not take this office for granted.”
“We’re going to have disagreements; we may even have a few battles,” said Roger Marcantel, District 11. “I promise you it will never be anything personal.”
Joe Andrepont, District 13, thanked his father, Francis Andrepont, who represented the district for 28 years. Francis did not seek re-election in the primary last October.
“As a new juror, I look forward to working with all of you,” Joe Andrepont said. “Let’s make Calcasieu a better place.”
District 9 Police Juror Anthony Bartie said he would rely on Francis’ wisdom during his first term in office. He said Francis jokingly asked him, “What wisdom?”
Ron Hayes, District 6, said his involvement as a police juror will be the same as his five-year stint on the Calcasieu School Board.
District 14 Police Juror Randy Burleigh said the newly-elected police jurors should build upon the work done by former police jurors.
Other freshmen police jurors include Ashton Richard, District 1; Eddie Lewis Jr., District 3; and Tony Tramonte, District 15.
Tony Stelly returns to represent District 10 after losing a re-election bid to Shalon Latour in 2015. He was first elected to the Police Jury in 2004.
“I can assure you that we will all work together, and we’re going to make this parish better,” Stelly said.
Also during the meeting, District 4 Police Juror Tony Guillory was named the panel’s president, while District 5 Police Juror Brian Abshire was named vice president.
The Police Jury also named Tammy Bufkin as parish treasurer.