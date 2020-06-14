All across the United States Juneteenth celebrations are being planned to commemorate the 155th anniversary of the date Union generals rode into Galveston, Texas, bringing with them the news that slavery had officially been abolished in America.
Despite the Emancipation Proclamation having actually been signed about two and a half years prior, word finally made it to our westerly neighbors on June 19, 1965, prompting celebrations that still happen in every major city across the country today.
In the Lake Area, the SWLA Center for Health has kicked things into high gear by starting the festivities a week early.
On Saturday, employees of the center partnered with the teenage volunteers from the Impact Agency to begin the official kickoff with a Community Day of Service and to announce the creation of the Prater Street Community Garden, which will be planted this fall.
Volunteers from the Impact Agency planted more than 75 tomato, jalapeno and basil plants while learning gardening techniques from local master gardeners Blaine Celestine and Golden Tradewell. Those plants were then handed out to community members to promote healthy eating habits.
Saturday's event was the first of seven days of Juneteenth celebration events the center is sponsoring for the community, including free COVID-19 testing at 9 a.m. today, June 14, at the center's Enterprise Boulevard office.
Next week the center will be offering a range of health-related services including a women's and men's day of health planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
The grand finale of events will take place Friday when darkness falls and the Civic Center is lit with the glow of fireworks that will bring about the end of the week's festivities.
For more information about events planned this week or to register for any of the events, Lake Area residents can go to swlahealth.org for a complete directory of all Juneteenth events.
