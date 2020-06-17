Jump in local cases concerns doctor

A recent rise in new positive COVID-19 cases has one local health official concerned that the public isn't following the steps recommended to stop the virus from spreading.
Dr. Jay Marque, owner/medical director at Lake Charles Urgent Care, said 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday. That's a jump from 35 new positive cases found at the clinic from June 7-14.
The increase in new positive COVID-19 cases is a departure from encouraging reports just a few weeks ago. Roughly three weeks earlier, Marque said the clinic saw a lull in new positive COVID-19 cases.
Marque said the first recent sign of growing new cases was seen with employees at local industries.
"The majority of what we're seeing starts at the workplace," he said of the new positive cases.
Marque said those employees who test positive for COVID-19 often pass it to family members at home.
Meanwhile, Matthew Welsh, director of marketing and communications at West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, said the hospital has seen "a steady number of COVID-19 positive cases over the last few weeks." However, it has not "experienced a significant increase in the number of positive cases" in either the hospital's inpatient or outpatient settings, he said.
Louisiana is currently under phase two of reopening businesses. Occupancy limits were expanded to 50 percent for many businesses, while bars were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity.
Marque said he isn't against reopening businesses in Louisiana or the region. However, he stressed the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing in public spaces.
"I think we all have COVID fatigue, myself included," Marque said. "Most people have not experienced someone that died or had a serious case of COVID. Sometimes, it takes that experience before they take it seriously."
The vast amount of available studies on COVID means that they can often have a wide array of results, Marque said.
"You can find data to support any opinion you have," he said. "Based on the studies and modeling I've seen, mask wearing is effective in stopping the spread. People do not need to congregate in large groups where effective social distancing isn't possible."
Marque said he is also concerned about making sure schools effectively follow health precautions once they reopen. He said the region could see more new positive COVID-19 cases if the state moves into phase three of reopening.
"I don't know how we're not going to see more (cases) based on the last couple of weeks," Marque said. "Based on what I've seen, we're going to experience more difficulties. As more people congregate, it's going to spread more."