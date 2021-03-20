Jennings voters re-elect Mayor Guinn

JENNINGS — Mayor Henry Guinn was re-elected to a second term as Jennings mayor on Saturday, along with three city council members who were re-elected to their seats.
Voters in Hathaway also approved a school maintenance tax.
Guinn received 1,087 votes, or 59 percent, over Police Juror Melvin “Moe” Adams who garnered 743 votes, or 41 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Guinn will begin his new term July 1.
Voter turnout for the mayor’s race was 30 percent.
In the City Council District A race, incumbent Carolyn King Simon was re-elected to a third term by a vote of 225, or 52 percent, over challenger Carolyn Washington who got 206 votes, or 48 percent.
In District B incumbent Johnny Armentor was re-elected to a fifth term over Christopher Carrier by a vote of 224, or 71 percent, to Carrier’s 93 votes, or 29 percent.
In District D, incumbent Anthony Leblanc was re-elected to a fourth term with 171 votes, or 68 percent, over Ray “Red” Touchet who got 80 votes, or 32 percent, of the votes.
Brian “Ping” Vanicor was elected the new justice of the peace in Ward 4 (Roanoke/Welsh), defeating former Welsh alderman Colby Perry. The seat was vacated last September following the death of Robert Ramagos who had been re-elected to a fifth term.
The vote for Vanicor was 232, or 61 percent, over Perry who garnered 147 votes, or 39 percent.
Voters in the Hathaway area also agreed to the continuation of a 10-year. 14.98 mill maintenance tax for School District No. 3, which includes Hathaway High School.
The measure passed by 79 votes to 24 votes, or 77 percent in favor with a 6 percent voter turnout.
It is expected to generate $197,000 annually for construction, improvement and maintenance of school buildings and related facilities and acquiring equipment and furnishings.