JENNINGS - The city will spend more than $300,0000 on a drainage improvement project in the Magnolia Drive area.
The city council on Tuesday signed a cooperative endeavor agreement with the state to receive financial assistance from the state's capital outlay program to fund the project.
Mayor Henry Guinn said Sen. Dan Morrish was able to secure about $225,000, or roughly 50 percent of the funding for the project from the state's capital outlay budget approved by legislators in June.
The city must provide a 25 percent, or $75,000, to match the funds, he said.
The funds will be used to improve more than a mile of drainage on the west side of Magnolia Street near its intersection with 13th Street on the city's northeast side.
"This should alleviate a lot of the drainage problems on 13th Street and Magnolia and from La. 102 to the east," Guinn said. "We will be moving a significant amount of water."
Last year the city cleaned the drainage easement from La. 97 to Sherman Street which parallels Sherman Street. This project will continue to improve the drainage flood from Bayou Nezipque to other areas of the city, Guinn said.
The city hopes to let the project for bid by the end of the year with work expected to begin by the spring. The project will take about 4-5 months, depending on the weather.