JENNINGS - The city of Jennings is taking new measures to make sure gas pumps are clean to lessen the spread of the coronavirus in the community.
Mayor Henry Guinn said the city is deploying its landscape employees to gas stations and convenience stores throughout the city to sanitize gas pumps at local businesses.
“We are unique in that we are a small comment and can do things like this,” Guinn said.
The employees will spray down gas pump handles with a disinfectant on a regular basis as part of their daily tasks, he said.
“We need to pretend that all of our friends and neighbors have the virus,” Guinn said.
Some stations are also providing gloves to customers to wear before touching the pumps.
City crews are also working to keep the wastewater treatment facility running after experiencing clogs and backups as a result of residents flushing products that they aren’t suppose to.
“Please continue to put toilet paper in to our septic systems,” Guinn said.
Residents are urged to avoid flushing wipes, paper towels, napkins, tissues or other products that can clog pipes and interfere with sewage collation.
Many wipes labeled as flushable by manufacturers but do not disintegrate and can cause clogs and damage the pumps.
People should dispose of the items in the trash rather than flushing them down the toilet to avoid clogs and blockages.
In other matters, Guinn said the city has closed all public buildings and will continue to limit access to the public until the threat of the coronavirus has passed.
The city’s police and fire departments will continue to operate.
Guinn urges all residents to adhere to the statewide stateat-home order which began at 5 p.m. Monday. Residents are also asked to follow a mandated parish wide curfew which is still in effect from 11 p.m.-5 a.m.
“The curfew helps alleviate minors from roaming the streets at unnecessary hours,” he said.