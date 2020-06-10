Jennings man dies in single-vehicle crash

Jennings – On June 10, 2020, at approximately 12:15 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 395 near Bucklin Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Roy Mallett of Jennings.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Mallett, was traveling south on LA Hwy 395. For reasons still under investigations, the Chevrolet crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway and entered a ditch.
The Chevrolet then traveled back across the roadway and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the right side of the roadway, the Chevrolet struck the embankment of a ditch and rolled over.
Mallett was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.
Statistics show the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained but the decision not to wear a seat belt can have deadly consequences. Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and to always wear a seat belt.
Troop D has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2020.