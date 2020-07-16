15_1020 W_ Nezpique Street_jpg

1018 West Nezpique St. in Jennings is one of several properties targeted for demolish and clean up by the city.

 Special to the American Press

JENNINGS — Several rundown structures are targeted for demolition as the city moves forward with its cleanup campaign.

The Jennings City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to remove derelict structures located at 1018 West Nezpique St. and 1020 West Plaquemine St.

Councilman Johnny Armentor said numerous police calls have been made to the vacant property at 1018 West Nezpique. The vacant property was adjudicated to the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury after previous owners failed to pay taxes.

Demolition and cleanup is also targeted for a property located at 1020 West Plaquemine St. The property, which includes three separate dwellings on one lot, was adjudicated to the parish and city.

“We do receive numerous phone calls and complaints for the property which is not up to code,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “There are three structures located on the property. At one time people were residing in the structures which were located on one city lot, that makes it multi-family and it’s not zoned for that.”

He said the city is not seeking to immediately tear down the structures and plans to add their destruction to other projects that will be completed later this year.

“Right now our crews are very busy doing patchwork, ditch cleaning and cutting grass, so the summer time is rather hectic for our street crew,” Guinn said. “However if things continue to worsen at the property we will move stuff around to where we can mobilize and tear it down.”

The city will board up and secure all the properties until the structures can be torn down, he said.

“These properties we want to attempt to tackle in the winter months when our crews are not so busy,” Guinn said. “There’s no need to outsource a third-party contractor to tear them down now that we have acquired the equipment to take care of it ourselves.”

The city is in the process of entering negotiations with the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury to maintain properties adjudicated to the parish to include grass maintenance.

The city began taking proactive steps to help clean up the community and rid the city of more than 130 blighted properties last November.

Many of the structures will be torn down and the lots cleared and resold for future development to improvement neighborhoods.

In other matters the council accepted the Lucas Street improvement project as substantially complete.

“This project has been an ongoing project for quite sometime,” Guinn said. “Coastal Bridge Company did default and we had to rely on their bonding company to hire a contractor, which was Glen Lege Construction, to take over the project.”

A portion of Lucas Street, between May and Lucy streets, was totally rebuilt to include new concrete curbs and asphalt overlay. The project also included replacement of subsurface drainage and soil stabilization.

