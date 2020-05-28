JENNINGS – Rural residents will pay $1.10 more per month to have their trash collected after the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury approved a rate increase Wednesday for Republic Services.
The rate increase, based upon changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), will effect residential curbside pickup and commercial dumpster service in rural areas.
Under the rate increase, residential customers will pay $23.10 for curbside service beginning in August.
The rate increase if the first increase for Republic Services in several years, according to police jurors. The company has operated in the parish for 3-4 years after taking over Jim Bill Disposal.
Police Jury President Donald Woods said residents have had “a lot of issues” and complaints with the service, including missed schedules and pick up of trash service.
“Most of the complaints have been that they don’t pick up the trash, but usually when someone calls and complains I can call them and the problem is resolved,” Police Jury Assistant Secretary-Treasurer Renee Hicks said.
Police Juror Steve Eastman asked that a representative of Republic Service be asked to attend meetings in the future to discuss the issues.
Republic Services also operates the Jeff Davis Parish Landfill near Welsh.
In other matters, the Police Jury took action on several road issues:
– Set a 10 mph speed limit on Benoit Road off Grand Marais Road just north of Jennings.
– Agreed to install all way stop signs at the intersection of David Road and South Main Road, south of Welsh.
– Agreed to the closure of the Windmill Lane railroad crossing off U.S. 165 and Gro Racca Road south of Woodlawn and accept $100,000 from Union Pacific Railroad to close the crossing.
– Approved a request from Union Pacific Railroad for a letter of no objection to replace a bridge located 1.1 miles south of Fenton on U.S. 165.
– Added Mouton Road east of La 382 near Lake Arthur to the 2019 Road Improvement Project using federal funds awarded following flooding in 2016.