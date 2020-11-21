JENNINGS — An influx in people and an abundance of sales in the wake of Hurricanes Laura and Delta have added significantly to Jeff Davis Parish sales tax receipts.
October sales taxes show an increase in overall taxable sales for the parish, according to Parish Tax Administrator Amber Hymel.
“We had pretty good month,” Hymel said.
Much of the increase is due to the increase of sales in the area as a result of Calcasieu Parish and surrounding businesses being closed following Hurricanes Laura and Delta, while Jeff Davis Parish businesses opened quickly, Hymel said.
The increase included $157,302 collected from a new vendor for hurricane recovery.
The increases also included groceries and supplies sold before and after the hurricanes and hotel occupancies following the hurricanes.
Other increases included $108,386 in an audit payment received; $68,264 in remote seller’s collections from the state; $42.582 in August returns received due to extension; $41,000 received from the Calcasieu Parish Office of Motor Vehicles refund for registration and $15,978 in older returns collected from delinquent accounts.
The School Board’s current sales collections were $1.3 million, an increase of 40 percent, or $376,017 from last year, according to the monthly sales tax report.
The City of Jennings saw a $197,882 increase with a total October collection of $622,387. Lake Arthur reported a $10,072 increase with a total October collection of $80,386, followed by Welsh which had a $19,472 increase with a total October collection of $106,909.
The town of Elton noted a $7,767 increase with a total collection of $25,443; Fenton had a $2,280 increase with a total collection of $4,353 in October.
Increases were also repaired for Sales Tax District 1 which generated a $49,554 increase for total collection of $165,452. Road Tax District 1 also had an increase of $146,447 for a total collection of $4399,565. The taxes provide for maintenance and construction of schools and roads.
The Jeff Davis Parish Law Enforcement Tax District, which helps fund salaries, equipment and maintenance for software for taxes, patrol, investigations and civil service, also saw an increase of $86,723 with a total October collection of $296,852. A separate maintenance tax for the parish jail generated an increase of $86,260 with a total collection of $296.852.
The Jeff Davis Parish Tourism Commission received a $34,807 increase for a total collection of $47,346 for October. The tax is collected from out-of-town visitors through a local hotel/motel and bed and breakfast tax.