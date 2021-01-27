Jeff Davis School Board OKs extended paid sick leave

Virus Outbreak US Surge

JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish School Board has agreed to extend an emergency paid sick leave to employees who have not used their 10 days of paid sick leave related to COVID-19 for the rest of the school year.

The federal sick leave expired Dec. 31, but the School Board has agreed to continue to provide paid leave for employees who miss work because they become sick or have to quarantine because of the virus.

Only employees who have not exhausted the 10 days of sick leave provided under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, will be approved for the leave.

“The 10 days that was granted by the (federal) government — if they haven’t been used yet, they are still in play,” board president Jody Singletary said.

Employees needing additional sick leave will be required to use their allotted 10 days of annual sick leave. Those employees who have already used their sick leave days will not be paid for being absent from work.

Assistant Superintendent John Hall told the board last week the parish is averaging about 15-20 employees daily who are out sick. Those absents are not necessarily COVID-19-related, he said.

School Board member Jimmy Segura has asked the board to consider providing the paid leave to employees who are sent home due to possible exposure on campus.

“My thought is if a school personnel has used all the COVID days and all their sick days and because of circumstances at school — for example a class has to quarantine because of a sick child — I would like to look at what we could do so that employee, through no fault of their own, continues to get paid,” Segura said.

Those employees should be paid in such cases, Segura said.

Superintendent Kirk Credeur said the district should consider doing something in addition to what is already in place for employees who have used their sick days and by no fault of their own are exposed to something in the classroom.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, an employee qualifies for paid sick leave if they are unable to work because they are sick with COVID-19 or quarantined due to exposure to the virus. Leave is also available to those caring for a child whose school or place of care is closed due to COVID-19.

