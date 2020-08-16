JENNINGS — Jeff Davis Parish voters on Saturday renewed a 5.95-mill property tax to provide additional funding for the Jeff Davis Parish Law Enforcement District.

The tax renewal passed by a vote of 1,526-722, or 68 percent, with 10.7 percent voter turnout, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.

Collection of the tax, which was originally passed by voters in 1991, tax will begin in 2021 and expire in 2030.

The 10-year tax is budgeted to bring in $1.4 million annually, or 20 percent of the entire annual budget, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Revenues from the tax help fund salaries, equipment and maintenance for software for taxes, jail, patrol, investigations and civil service.

"It is extremely important for the continuance of the services we provide," Ivey said. "Our payroll increased with the hiring of additional personnel for the new jail and we have expanded other departments as the parish population increases."

The Sheriff"s Office has also seen an increase in call volume and an increase in benefits for personnel to retain qualified deputies to respond when needed, he said.

The first $75,000 is covered by homestead exemption, Ivey said. After that it's $5.95 for every $10,000 in property value, or $59.95 for every $100,000 per year.

If a property is valued at $275,000, it would cost $119.90 annually.

More from this section

Roadwork

  • Updated
Roadwork

SULPHUR — Beginning today, Aug. 17, contractor R. Cloud will start the street patch on Maplewood Drive, west of Beauregard Avenue. Maplewood Drive will be shut down to traffic at the location of repair. Traffic will be detoured down Beauregard back to Maplewood Drive. Once this job is comple…

Major Gen. Erbon Wise remembered

  • Updated
Major Gen. Erbon Wise remembered

Major Gen. Erbon Wise is being remembered as an officer and a gentleman, one who both made the news and published it.

Beauregard voters reject drainage district proposition

  • Updated
Beauregard voters reject drainage district proposition

Beauregard Parish voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed millage tax by the Ward 6 Drainage District during Saturday’s vote, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.