JENNINGS — Jeff Davis Parish voters on Saturday renewed a 5.95-mill property tax to provide additional funding for the Jeff Davis Parish Law Enforcement District.
The tax renewal passed by a vote of 1,526-722, or 68 percent, with 10.7 percent voter turnout, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office.
Collection of the tax, which was originally passed by voters in 1991, tax will begin in 2021 and expire in 2030.
The 10-year tax is budgeted to bring in $1.4 million annually, or 20 percent of the entire annual budget, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
Revenues from the tax help fund salaries, equipment and maintenance for software for taxes, jail, patrol, investigations and civil service.
"It is extremely important for the continuance of the services we provide," Ivey said. "Our payroll increased with the hiring of additional personnel for the new jail and we have expanded other departments as the parish population increases."
The Sheriff"s Office has also seen an increase in call volume and an increase in benefits for personnel to retain qualified deputies to respond when needed, he said.
The first $75,000 is covered by homestead exemption, Ivey said. After that it's $5.95 for every $10,000 in property value, or $59.95 for every $100,000 per year.
If a property is valued at $275,000, it would cost $119.90 annually.