American Press

JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury will hold a public hearing next week to review a rezoning request for a proposed dirt pit west of Welsh.

The hearing will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, as part of the Police Jury's regular meeting.

Agent Tim Cassidy is asking the police jury to rezone the property on Connie Lane from agriculture to heavy industrial for the excavation of dirt and clay from the pit.

In other matters, the police jury will open and take bids under advisement for the elevation of a residential structure located at 710 South Sarah Street in Welsh.

Police Jury President Donald Woods said the residence needs to be raised to alleviate future flood problems. The home, which is owned by Joshua LeFranc, has repeatedly been inundated with flood waters from the Lacassine Bayou.

The Police Jury will also act on a proposed rate increase from Dillion Disposal for rural garbage service.

Dillion Disposal is asking for a rate increase of 75 cents per trash can effective Sept. 1. The total rate will now be $26.50 for residents in the rural area who have weekly curbside residential garbage pick up.

Dillion Disposal is one of two companies providing waste disposal services for residents in rural areas of the parish.

