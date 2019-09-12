JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury is seeking separate grants for area flood relief and lighting improvements at the parish courthouse and other facilities.
The Police Jury adopted a resolution Wednesday approving an agreement to apply for grant funding and to support watershed region management activities in conjunction with the state's Watershed Initiative program.
The parish is part of the Region 5 District, which is seeking funding for flood relief in the area that includes the Mermentau River, the Atchafalaya and Vermilion River, according to Police Juror John Marceaux.
"We are all hoping to achieve some type of flood control that will relieve the Mermentau River which affects all and parts of Vermilion, Allen, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and St. Landry parishes among others," Marceaux said.
The coalition has selected the Acadiana Planning Commission as its fiscal agent to seek $400,000 to hire staff, create models and take other steps to get the process started, Marceaux said.
The funding is part of $1.2 billion in federal grant money awarded to the state in April to pay for flood control, prevention and infrastructure projects in those areas impacted by the 2016 floods. The funding is part of a massive $90 billion disaster relief package passed by Congress in February.
The Police Jury is also seeking a grant through the state's Public Service Commission to help install new LED lighting at the parish courthouse, police jury annex and registrar of voter's office.
Police Jury President Donald Woods said the new energy efficient lighting will mean better lighting for the facilities and reduce electrical cost. The lights will be installed at no cost to the Police Jury through the LPSC Energy Efficiency program.
Funding for the comes from a surcharge on electric bills paid by cities, parishes and other political subdivisions served by SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.
The deadline for the grant application is by the end year. Awards will be announced by March 2020.