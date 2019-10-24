rezone denied graphic
JENNINGS — A plan to turn a former church into a crawfish business and restaurant failed to get approval Wednesday from the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury after residents voiced opposition to the plans.

Marcus Deshotel wanted the Police Jury to rezone the former church located at 16388 La. 26, just north of Jennings, from agriculture to commercial to allow him to open the business. However, the measure failed to get a motion from any of the police jurors to move forward.

Gerald Bertrand, who lives near the proposed property, spoke against the rezoning during a public hearing.

"I oppose the zoning change because of the property values — a devaluation of my property," Bertrand said, noting that there are nice residential homes on each side of the property and across the street.

Bertrand also voiced concern about traffic safety with the property located near a sharp S-curve.

"I've lost a person kin to me in that curve because it's a blind curve," he said. "You are going to come in full speed trying to turn into that driveway. If you increase that traffic, it is a safety hazard."

Greg Boudreaux, who lives next door to the property, also opposed the business for the values of the homes, noise from the restaurant and alcohol sales next to his house. He said there is no fencing around any of the property.

Boudreaux was also concerned if the property would be reverted back to agriculture if the business did not make it at the location.

Catherine Miller, who spoke against the measure on behalf of Nolan and Karen Miller, who could not attend the meeting, said most neighbors are concerned about the property values. The nearby homes are a significantly huge investment for the residents, she said.

"This would be a crawfish restaurant which there are concerns about the smells, alcohol and the people that are going to be visiting," she said. "Whenever these homes were purchased they were for families with a lot of kids running around and they are concerned living right next to a bar. If they wanted that, they would have moved right next to a bar."

Residents are also concerned about the noise from the restaurant, she said.

