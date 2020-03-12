Centralized sales tax graphic

JENNINGS — Proposed leg islation calling for the centralized collection of all sales and uses taxes in Louisiana drew opposition Wednesday from the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury.

The Police Jury unanimously adopted a resolution requesting the state Legislature and Jeff Davis Parish delegation oppose House Bill 428 and House Bill 581 and any other legislative effort to repeal or impair local sales and use taxes.

The Welsh Board of Aldermen adopted the same resolution last week.

Legislation offered by District 14 Rep. Michael Echols of Monroe seeks legislative and voter approval to create a centralized collections of all sales and use taxes levied by taxing authorities statewide.

Both bills, which are pending in the House Ways and Means Committee, seek to amend the Louisiana Constitution to allow the Legislature to repeal the authority of local governments to control the collection of sales taxes and place that authority with a state central collection.

“We oppose it because we don’t want the state to have our money,” Police Juror President Donald Woods said after the meeting. “We want to keep it locally. We like the way it is now.”

Woods said the group is also opposed to fees associated with the centralized collection.

Amber Hymel, tax administrator for the Jeff Davis Parish School Board, said a centralized collection system would take away the locals opportunities to collect their own taxes

The proposal would also change monthly remittances to local jurisdictions and to quarterly payments, with one percent going to the Louisiana Department of Revenue secretary and .10 percent going to a new board created by the bill. Such action would be detrimental to the parish and local municipalities, she said.

In additional to local sales taxes generated by local businesses, Hymel said sales taxes are also being collected from a large number of internet companies.

Those collections have increased the monthly sales tax collections by over $50,000, she said.

The Remote Sellers Commission is working to collect sales taxes from “off brand” internet sales based on delivery addresses.

