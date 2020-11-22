JENNINGS – High school students in Jeff Davis Parish will soon be headed back to the classroom full-time.
The School Board agreed Thursday to allow Superintendent Kirk Credeur and his staff to move forward on plans to allow all high school students in grades 9-12 to return to school five days a week beginning in Jan. 4.
“We are concerned about our students’ academic growth, too in these unusual times and we are looking forward to returning out students because we know how important education is,” Superintendent Kirk Credeur said. “That is why we committed our lifetime to it. We feel that we want to and need to teach our students properly and get them back.”
School Board member Terry Leger said there is a big misconception that the board does not students to return to five days a week.
He said the board wants to see students return to school full-time, but said precautionary measures must be made to ensure student are safe. He said the number of COVID cases are increasing in the area, he said.
“I am in favor of us getting some sense of normalcy and going back to school five days a week,” School Board member David Doise said.
Credeur said each school will be handled differently due to size of classrooms, number of students and when and how courses are offered.
“Plans and actions requiring high school students to go to school five days a week are so different at the different schools because we are looking at space and following our protocols,” he said. “And the schools are so different in each community that there is a different solutions for every school,” Credeur said.
All schools will need to rework their master schedules to include shortening some classes, adding classes, changing students’ schedules, changing teachers, having some students in face-to-face instruction while others are in a room with a video screen and a proctor. Other changes could include changes in lunch time and moving athletic practices and physical education may have to be changed to after school hours and virtually. Some students may also be arriving to school or home later, he said.
Some schools would also lose the capacity to utilities the conference rooms, libraries and gyms due to the need for additional classroom spaces.
Schools would also face challenges for larger classes including math and dual enrollments. Some schools including those in Lacassine and Welsh would also face challenges with transportation with additional routes and more drivers needed.
Additional desks and other classroom equipment would also be needed.
“Even with all these changes we are still unable to provide the type of distance that we would prefer to have, but it is a good compromise for safety and equivalent to the distances we have in the middle and elementary schools,” Credeur said.
However, he cautioned that some direct contact in the high schools could result in more students being quarantined.
“I am glad we have a plan, but I want everybody to be caution because things can change overnight,” School Board member Greg Bordelon.
Schools will continue to follow COVID guidelines and sanitation procedures.
While pre-kindergarten through grade 8 students returned to the classrooms full-time earlier this year, high school students have been attending schools on an alternating A/B schedule.