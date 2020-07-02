JENNINGS – An online petition is underway urging the Jeff Davis Parish School Board to reopen schools Aug. 14 with traditional scheduling and learning.
Jennings resident Summer Lejeune, a mother of a pre-schooler and a second grader, started the petition after learning that schools were considering reopening with a blend of both in-person and distance learning.
"We feel like it should be our choice of how we want our children to be educated," Lejeune said. "They are taking that choice away. I want my children to live a normal life and not feel restricted."
As of Wednesday, the "Keep School Traditional in Jeff Davis Parish" had more than 100 digital signatures on the change.org website.
Jeff Davis Parish School Superintendent Kirk Credeur recently released information for reopening schools based on guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Education and Department of Health. Those plans include hybrid blended learning options, face masks and social distancing to ensure students are learning and healthy.
Those signing the petition contend the proposed hybrid schedule will be a burden to working parents and that a traditional mode of learning is the best for students.
"If our schools start doing hybrid schedules (part time on campus, part time at home) or changing to completely at home, parents will have to miss work or incur the cost of child care for the days the students are required to stay home," Lejeune wrote. "Many families already struggle with making ends meet without adding the expense of childcare or the loss of hours because they have to stay home with their children."
Lejeune said parents who feel uncomfortable sending their children back to school should have the option to pursue distance learning, while those who are comfortable sending their children to school should have an option to continue their learning in the classroom.
"I understand there are some parents with reservations about sending their children back to school," she said. "It should be their choice if they want to keep them at home."
She said parents who opt to send their children back to school should be able to sign a waiver stating that they understand the risks involved and will not hold the state, school board, city or parish liable if their child contacts COVID-19.
The petition also advocates for optional use of masks citing health risks and decreased productivity due to masks being uncomfortable to wear all day.
The petition also takes issue with guidelines saying that students need to be six feet apart in classrooms and school buses should carry a limited number of students to allow for social distancing. It contends social distancing deprives children of developing social skills and will be difficult to follow, especially for younger students.