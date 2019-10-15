JENNINGS — It was all about planning for life after high school Monday as 800 Jeff Davis Parish juniors and seniors got a head start on future college and career paths during the annual college and career fair.
Juniors and seniors from the parish’s six high schools had the chance to ask questions, explore different career paths and learn more about continuing their education beyond high school during the annual Jeff Davis Parish College and Career Fair held at Jennings High School.
“I hope this helps them know what college and career options are available and helps guide them to make wise choices,” Lake Arthur High School counselor Cecilia Jernigan said.
More than 40 different colleges, technical schools, military and businesses were represented.
Elton High School counselor Liz Trahan said the fair gives students a chance to learn more about different career fields and degree options, and connects students with recruiters from area colleges, universities, the military and area businesses.
Many of the students say they already have ideas of what they want to do about high school, but others were still unsure about their paths.
“I haven’t really decided yet,” said Darren Tezeno, a junior at Elton High School. “I’m looking at different colleges to see what I am interested in.” Kaylee Guillory, a senior at Welsh High School, used the event to learn more about veterinary school.
“I love animals and love helping them,” she said, adding that she had found a few options to consider after visiting some of the booths. Guillory said the college and career fair is a great way to help high school students learn more about the schools and programs that are available to them in the future. Welsh High School senior Alexis Thibodeaux was hoping to make contacts for her future. She plans to become a registered nurse.
Jayce Broussard, a senior at Hathaway High School, has his sights set on the military. Broussard spent much of the morning visiting with an Air Force recruiter to learn more about his options.
“The Air Force seems like a straight forward path with a guaranteed job and I can retire at age 40,” Broussard said. Madison Broussard, a senior at Hathaway High School, was hoping to learn more about art programs available to her.
“I want to consider them all,” she said.
Hathaway High School senior Gabe Lessigne, who plans to major in French, hoped to find the right program to fit his interest.