JENNINGS — Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Cassidy, who has served as district attorney since Jan. 1, 1991, said he still loves the job, but he felt like it was time for a change for both himself and the office.
"I think both of us will benefit from a new and fresh point of view," Cassidy said in making the announcement.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Millican has informally announced he will be a candidate for district attorney next year.
Cassidy noted how much he has loved his job as district attorney and that he is humbled and grateful to the voters of the parish who have entrusted him with that responsibility, authority and discretion for the past 29 years.
"I truly believe my calling has been to serve the Lord through public service, and I am so grateful that the fine people in Jeff Davis gave me that opportunity," Cassidy stated in a news release. "I hope people do not see me as a politician, but as a champion and minister of justice."
Cassidy has been in public service for more than 34 years — five and half as city attorney in Jennings and 251⁄2 as district attorney. He has also served on the Jeff Davis Parish Landfill Commission and on the local and state executive committees of the Democratic Party.
He served as president of the Louisiana District Attorney's Association and was elected numerous times to serve on their board of directors. He was also appointed by three separate governors to serve on the Drug and Violent Crime Board of Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement.
Cassidy mentioned that some of his accomplishments include being one of the first district attorneys to implement a pre-trial intervention program for young, first-time, non-violent offenders; arranging substance abuse treatment in lieu of incarceration for those with addictions; charging a female with negligent homicide for the death of a fetus from drug intoxication; prosecuting a major drug dealer under a new state racketeering statute; allowing the use of a therapy dog in court for traumatized victims; handling the then-largest drug asset forfeiture; drafting and ensuring the adoption of legislation to protect the elderly; and financially sponsoring and personally participating in many extra curricular, academic and recreational programs for youth.
Cassidy said he is also proud his office only had a small surplus when he took office, and despite sponsoring youth programs, buying new equipment for law enforcement, doubling the size of the office and staff and maintaining current technology, the office has a much larger surplus.
"I am most proud of the fact that I have maintained an open door policy for 29 years," he said. "Many public officials block off the public after a couple of terms, but I thought it was important to be accessible to anyone wanting to see the district attorney. I may not be able to always tell someone what they want to hear, but I should at least be able to listen to their concern. After all, that problem or concern is the most important issue to them at that particular time. I also thought it was important to be accessible to the media because the public has a right to know what their elected officials are doing."
Cassidy said his fifth term will end on Jan. 11, 2021. He assures the public he will continue to work hard every day protecting the interest of the residents of the parish.
"I hope people are able to say I was tough when necessary and compassionate when deserved," he said. "Mainly, I hope they will say I was fair and consistent."
Cassidy also thanked his family for their love, support and understanding and his entire staff for helping him achieve justice. He particularly noted that hiring J.B. Broussard and Rod Steed gave him the experience and wisdom he needed when he took over at age 31. He also mentioned that his Assistant District Attorney Bennett R. Lapoint and victim coordinator Cindy Cormier have been with him since the first day and have contributed to his success.