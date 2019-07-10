Sandbag locations are being set up at the following locations in Jeff Davis Parish:
Fire District 1, 14132 Hwy. 395, Roanoke
Fire District 2, 5396 Pine Island Hwy (La. 102), Jennings
Fire District 3, 20487 La. 101, Iowa
Fire District 3, 6475 U.S. 90, Welsh
Fire District 3, 17155 U.S. 90, Welsh
Fire District 3, 11055 La. 101 south, Iowa
Fire District 5, 23405 La. 383, Iowa
Fire District 7, 135 North Lane, Ragley
Jeff Davis Parish Fenton Yard, 18677 Estes Road, Iowa
Fenton Elementary School, 509 First Street, Fenton
Elton Town Hall, 1302 Main St., Elton
Lake Arthur Community Center, 701 8th Street, Lake Arthur
Sand and sandbags will be provided. Residents should bring their own shovel.