sandbag locations graphic

Sandbag locations are being set up at the following locations in Jeff Davis Parish:

Fire District 1, 14132 Hwy. 395, Roanoke

Fire District 2, 5396 Pine Island Hwy (La. 102), Jennings

Fire District 3, 20487 La. 101, Iowa

Fire District 3, 6475 U.S. 90, Welsh

Fire District 3, 17155 U.S. 90, Welsh

Fire District 3, 11055 La. 101 south, Iowa

Fire District 5, 23405 La. 383, Iowa

Fire District 7, 135 North Lane, Ragley

Jeff Davis Parish Fenton Yard, 18677 Estes Road, Iowa

Fenton Elementary School, 509 First Street, Fenton

Elton Town Hall, 1302 Main St., Elton

Lake Arthur Community Center, 701 8th Street, Lake Arthur

Sand and sandbags will be provided. Residents should bring their own shovel.

