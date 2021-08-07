A proposed change to the state’s Constitution could have an impact on when local governments receive their monthly sales tax collection, according to a local tax collector.
Jeff Davis Parish Tax Collector Amber Hymel expressed concerns to city leaders in Welsh and Lake Arthur this week that not all the facts are being presented to voters.
“As your local tax collector, it is my duty to ensure all voters are informed on this proposed amendment,” Hymel said.
Louisiana voters will be asked to vote on the proposed constitutional amendment in October. The amendment would create a commission to oversee sales and use tax collections from local parish offices through a centralized system.
Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia told the Jeff Davis Parish School Board in July that the measure would create an eight-member commission to streamline electronic filing, electronic remittance and the collection of sales taxes levied within the state. The commission would also create regulations to simplify and streamline the audit process for businesses, he said.
Hymel said the concern is that local officials do not have enough information about the structural component of the measure and how it will work, other than establishing a commission.
“The way it works now, somebody buys a candy bar from Walmart in January and Walmart collects the money and sends it to our office in February and then at the first of March I pay each government body,” she said. “If it goes to a commission at the state, instead of coming to me in February it will go to the state, then the state will send it to us in March and we will cut you a check in March, but it wouldn't be on the first day as it is now. It will be whenever we get the money from them.”
She said money currently coming from other state collection commissions is not being received in a timely manner.
“This may not be a problem for larger cities, but this could be a problem for small communities like Lake Arthur,” Lake Arthur Mayor Sherry Crochet said.
Hymel said the state is not missing out on money because of remote and on-line sales.
According to Hymel, on-line and remote sales taxes are currently collected by both the local collectors and the Remote Sellers Commission. Online businesses that have brick and mortar stores or physical presence in Louisiana are registered with the local offices and remit the applicable taxes directly to the locals, she said.
Retailers that do not have physical presence, but meet certain economic parameters set forth by the Louisiana Department of Revenue must file and remit their taxes through the Remote Sellers Commission and that money is then distributed to the locals, she said. The proposed amendment would not change the applicable parameters and therefore would not increase the online collections in the manner being presented to the public, she said.
“The money that we are missing out on-line is not a substantial amount and not an amount we would get even if this passes,” she said.
In addition, claims that Louisiana is leaving money on the table by not having a centralized tax system is not a true comparison, she said.
“What is not being said is that Mississippi has 86 sales tax exemptions, while Louisiana had over 200 as of April,” she said, noting that more exemptions directly affecting locals were passed in the recent legislative session. “Comparing collections in these two states, or any other state, is irrelevant because they are not operating with the same baseline.”
“If we let this go to the state and they start taking this over, it is possible that the next thing to change would be the taxability baseline,” she continued. “In that case it would most likely be the local jurisdictions compromising to increase the local exemptions from tax and not the other way around, resulting in a decrease in local taxes payable and collected."
She said the measure could also be a problem with local taxpayers who rely on the local sales tax office to help them submit their taxes to the state and answer questions.