JENNINGS – A veteran Jeff Davis Parish law enforcement officer who died from COVID-related complications will be among nearly 400 law enforcement officers whose names will be added to the roll call of heroes on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Deputy Claude Winston Guillory is among 394 officers, including 15 from Louisiana, who were killed in the line of duty last year and whose names will be unveiled at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial during National Police Week, May 9-15. The names include 295 officers, like Guillory, whose deaths were COVID-related. Ninety-nine of the names are of officers who previously died but were recently added to the wall.
“I feel honored, but saddened that he has to be put up there,” Guillory’s widow, Sandra said. “This is not the way I’d want him to be remembered, but it’s an honor that they are doing this. I appreciate all that is being done to keep his memory alive.”
Guillory, 63, of Jennings died last August from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 in a presumed exposure while on duty.
He had served with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office for one year and had 32 years of law enforcement service. He previously served with the Jennings Police Department, Lake Arthur Police Department and Coushatta Tribal Police Department.
Sandra Guillory said her husband was not one to boast, but would be proud to represent law enforcement on the memorial.
“I think he would be proud, but also I think he’d think this was no big deal,” she said. “He was in law enforcement because he loved what he was doing and he did it over 33 years.”
Members of Guillory’s family, along with Sheriff Ivy Woods and his wife, plan to travel to the memorial in October for an in-person National Police Weekend.
Guillory will also be remembered next week during the annual National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund candlelight vigil, which will take place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
An End of Watch Ride to Remember is also scheduled for July in Jennings.
More than 22,600 names of federal, state and local enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty throughout the U.S. have been engraved on the blue-gray marble walls of the memorial since it was dedicated in 1991 by former President George Bush.
The memorial includes a visitors’ center and museum which features exhibits covering the history of the memorial and law enforcement in America.