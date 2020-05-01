Jeff Davis ending curfew

JENNINGS – Jeff Davis Parish officials have lifted a previously enacted curfew put in place as part of the stay at home and emergency orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Ivy Woods said Thursday effective at 5 a.m. today (May 1), the parish wide curfew would be lifted for all residents.
“I met earlier this week with the mayors and police chiefs and they all felt it needed to be lifted,” Woods said.
The curfew suspended all non-essential travel from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and went into effect April 7.
The curfew could be re-instated at a later date if needed, he said.
Woods said most residents did follow the curfew.
“We did receive a few calls from people wanting to come through Jeff Davis Parish, but were concerned about the curfew and didn’t want to get in trouble,” Woods said.
“We didn’t have a problem with it as long as you had a purpose for being out after the curfew.”
The curfew excluded persons traveling to or from work or an emergency.
“Now that the curfew is lifted people can travel after hours, though nothing is really open except for a few gas stations.”
As residents adhered to the curfew and followed the stay at home order, the parish has experienced a lower crime rate with the exception of a few domestic issues, Woods said.
Residents should continue to adhere to governor’s stay at home orders and CDC recommendations which include following social distancing practices, washing their hands and staying at home.
The parish and state this week began easing some of the restrictions put in place with the stay at home order which was issued on March 23.
Under the plan, all non-essential businesses not strictly prohibited under the stay at home order will be allowed to reopen.
Employees must wear masks and businesses should limit occupancy and sanitize frequently touched surfaces. Customers should also follow social distancing practices and are urged to wear masks when in public.
Additionally, restaurant will be allowed to open outside eating areas for customers, without table side service.