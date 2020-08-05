Jeff Davis deputy dies of COVID

JENNINGS — A Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy died Tuesday after battling with the coronavirus since early July.
Deputy Claude Winston Guillory, 63, of Jennings was a veteran of law enforcement in Jeff Davis Parish, having served more than 30 years with local law enforcement agencies.
Guillory became a sheriff’s deputy in 2019 and worked for the Jeff Davis Parish 911 office after retiring from the Jennings Police Department. He also worked a short time for the Lake Arthur Police Department and the Coushatta Tribal Police.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Claude Winston Guillory, who passed away due to COVID-19 related complications,” Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said in a news release. “You are always in our hearts Winston and we will never forget the smile you always had. He will be greatly missed by all.”
Guillory had been in a Lafayette hospital for several weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.