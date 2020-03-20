JENNINGS - The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury has declared a state of emergency due to concerns about the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus.
Assistant Secretary Treasurer Renee Hicks said Thursday the declaration is a precautionary measure to minimize the effects of the coronavirus as the number of cases continues to grow to more than 300 statewide.
As of Thursday, there were no coronavirus cases in the parish.
Under the declaration, the parish will be eligible to receive additional resources and federal reimbursement if and when necessary to handle emergencies and preserve lives and property of local residents.
"We may need funding to respond to the outbreak," Hicks said.
Additional funding and reimbursements could be made to include paying overtime for employees, protective equipment and emergency care.
Parish government is continuing to operate following the health and safety guidelines issued by the state and federal agencies.
Public access to the Police Jury's office and facilities has been limited to essential personnel.
Those requiring permits or other assistance should call the Police Jury office at 824-4792 to schedule an appointment.
Gov. John Bel Edwards closed all public schools Friday and banned large gatherings. Presidential primary elections and other activities have also been cancelled or postponed across the state.