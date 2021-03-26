JENNINGS – The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury is considering a proposal to hire a demographer to help the parish create its new reapportionment plan to meet shifts in the parish’s population based on the 2020 census.
Demographer Mike Hefner, of Geographic Planning and Demographic Services of Lafayette, is asking the Police Jury to sign a contract allowing him to create the parish’s new redistricting map.
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board hired Hefner last week to create its new plan at a cost of $28,500.
Hefner told police jurors hiring his firm to create both plans will result in a discount for the two boards.
During a presentation to the Police Jury on Wednesday, Hefner is offering to begin preliminary work on a redistricting plan ahead of the census figures being released.
“It’s a little unusual this time around because we don’t have the census data yet,” Hefner said. “Normally we’d have the census data in our hands for about three weeks now. Usually we get it late February or early March but because of delays of collecting the data with COVID and processing, Congress has extended the date to report the census to the president to the end of April.”
Those delays will shorten the timeline for the Police Jury in planning and redrawing new district lines ahead of its October 2023 election. Qualifying for the Police Jury elections are scheduled for Aug. 8-10, 2023.
Jeff Davis Parish is not expected to get its census information until late July or early August which would allow for planning to occur from this September to June 2023.
The state constitution requires public entities such as the Police Jury, school board and city councils to adjust their precincts and boundary lines every 10 years based on population shifts from the latest census data.
The districts must be as compact as possible, contiguousness, maintain the minority voting strength and minimize district splits and change the lines as little as possible and try to keep incumbents in their same district, according to Hefner’s guidelines.
“We may end up with one plan, we may end up with five plans,” he said. “It just depends on how things go, but you and the public are going to have a very interactive experience doing this.
“Once you get to the point where you have a consensus on the plan, everybody including the public that follows this process, will understand why those lines are where they are and understand what your new population distribution is now versus where it was in 2010.”
The Police Jury and School Board do not have to have matching plans, Hefner said.