Jeff Davis COA reaching out for donations

JENNINGS - As director of the Jeff Davis Parish Council on Aging Helen Langley tires to ensure there are enough supplies for anyone seeking help from the agency’s food pantry.
For that reason, Langley is reaching out to the community for donations of food and money to help keep the shelves stocked for those in need.
“We try to help anyone who has a need, not just senior citizens,” Langley said. “We have so many people who do not have enough food.”
To ensure the pantry shelves are full, the Jeff Davis Parish Council on Aging and KLFY TV 10 will hold its annual FoodNet Food for Families Food Drive, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Jeff Davis Council on Aging, 201 South Street, in Jennings.
“We serve a lot of people and we have seen a big increase in the need,” Langley said.
Langley said the pantry is also beneficial because it helps get people into the agency who may be in need of other services. The agency provides assistance with transportation, utilities, legal aid, meals, medical needs, housekeeping and other services for low income parish residents and senior citizens.
Those seeking assistance need to provide a copy of their driver’s license or other identification and information on their specific needs.
The food pantry is open year-round and serves all residents of Jeff Davis Parish. The food drive in December helps restock the pantry for the holidays.
Donations of non-perishable food items including rice, beans, pasta, canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, hot or cold cereals, coffee and juices and other items can be dropped off during the food drive. Monetary donations are also accepted.
For more information contact the Council on Aging at 824-5504.