Jeff Davis changes start date to Aug. 17

JENNINGS - The Jeff Davis Parish School Board has revised the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year to include pushing back the start date and eliminating some holidays.
The first day of school for students was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, but the board agreed Thursday to push the start day to Monday, Aug. 17.
"Since we are proposing in our new Jeff Davis Parish return to school year, an A and a B day, we thought to reduce the confusion for students that we would push that start day back to Monday," Superintendent Kirk Credeur said. "Therefore we would start on a Monday which would be the A day and it would reduce the confusion."
The board also agreed to changes in the school year calendar to reduce the number of breaks at the beginning of the school year to include eliminating Fair Day and a professional development day.
"At the beginning of the year the typical breaks that we normally have, I reduced those and I reduced them going into this thought that we have been out of school for nine weeks and for the summer and if we are going to return to an alternating A/B day I really felt we should take advantage of every day possible that we absolutely could. Instead of parents telling to not send their kids to school that day so we can do some training, I really felt it necessary that we have kids at school every day that we could."
The first school break will be election day on Nov. 3 which is a federal holiday.
The Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks will remain as planned.
Under the new school year plan, students in pre-kindergarten throughout fifth grade will attend school five days a week.
Students in grades sixth through 12 th grade will attend school for four days following a alternating days following an ABAB schedule to reduce the number of students in school on a given day.Fridays would be designated at distance learning days.
Parents with concerns about students returning to school will be allowed to register their children in a virtual learning program. Homebound services will be provided to students with documented health problems.
