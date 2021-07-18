JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish School Board is considering a $4,000 salary increase for the assistant superintendent position after finding a discrepancy in the pay schedule.
Superintendent Kirk Credeur said it is time to change the assistant superintendent salary after noticing some principals were making as much as $15 more per day.
“What we didn’t realize was that because of the way the salary schedule was changed in Act 1, it allowed principals to make more per day than our assistant superintendent,” Credeur said.
Credeur suggested the board change the salary index for the assistant superintendent’s position from a 1.70 to a 1.77, which would give him about $15 more per day than the highest paid principal last year.
“My personal opinion is that this is a fair thing to do,” he said. “It’s $15 more a day than what we paid our highest principal last year, I think it’s a fair amount and where it should be for that particular position.”
“Mr. (John) Hall is with me in making every single critical decision that we have in this district and he helps me oversee everything,” Credeur continued. “But he is making $2.50 less than my highest paid principal when he is at that level in the organization. That really struck a chord with me.”
Board members David Doise, Paul Trahan and Donald Dees questioned if the increase is enough for the second highest paid position in the parish and said more details are needed to determine an adequate pay rate.
“He should be the second highest paid position in the parish,” Trahan said. “We need to look at setting that bar higher.”
The board will discuss the matter at its next finance committee meeting.
In other salary issues, the board agreed to incorporate the state teacher and support personnel pay raise into the parish’s salary schedule.
Certified personnel will receive an annual supplement of $800 for nine-month full-time positions, subject to any applicable index or number of months worked according to adopted School Board procedures. Part-time personnel will receive one-half of the full-time increase.
In addition, support personnel will receive a $400 annual supplement for nine-month full-time positions, subject to any applicable index or number of months worked according to School Board procedures. Part-time personnel will receive one-half of the full-time distribution.
The pay raises will be funded by an increase in Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) funds received from the state and any local funds.
The board also added a $10 an hour salary schedule for summer workers.