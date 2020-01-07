Jeff Davis assistant DA retiring

JENNINGS - Assistant District Attorney Bennett Lapoint has spent nearly three decades as a prosecutor seeking justice for victims and their families in Jeff Davis Parish.
As assistant prosecutor, Lapoint has tried the most cases in Jeff Davis Parish under current District Attorney Michael Cassidy, who will not seek re-election this fall. He has also handled the then-largest drug asset forfeiture case, prosecuted several high-profile murder cases and taught search and seizure procedures to area law enforcement officers.
Lapoint, who officially retires Jan. 31, spent his last day in court on Monday where he was honored during a brief ceremony.
"It's hard to believe that I have been doing this for 29 years," Lapoint said. "I've been coming to this courtroom just about every day. It's like my second home and when you think about it, I've spent almost half my life here."
Cassidy had only good words to say of Lapoint's service. He commended him for exercising discretion when dealing with victims, law enforcement, witnesses, judges, corrections, jurors, the media and the public while always striving to achieve justice for victims' and their families.
"Thank you for choosing to exercise this discretion for 29 years," Cassidy said. "You have been a minister and a champion of justice."
Cassidy said during Lapoint's 29 years as assistant district attorney, defense attorneys would often complain Lapoint was too harsh, while law enforcement would say he was too lean.
"That means he was hitting it in the middle," Cassidy said.
Cassidy said he has always been impressed with Lapoint's character and integrity while striving to do what he thought was justice and fair.
Looking back at his career, Lapoint said one thing he is most proud of is implementing a drug intervention program based on personal experience with his own son.
"When we started the program I thought if we could help one child it would be a success," he said. "Since then we've helped over 100 people get help."
District Judge Steve Gunnell said Lapoint has been a pleasure to work with. He said Lapoint has always handled cases and other attorneys professionally.
Lapoint has also served as the town attorney of Lake Arthur since 1981 and chairman of the parish's Indigent Defender Board.