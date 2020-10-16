JENNINGS - The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury approved a contract Wednesday with an Alabama-based company to continue the collection and removal of debris from Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.
KDF Enterprises of Springville, Ala. will begin removing the post disaster debris as early as this week, according to Police Jury President Donald Woods.
An estimated 50,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris and another 100,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris are expected to be picked up in the parish in the next 45-60 days at an estimated cost of $7.65 per cubic yard.
FEMA is expected to reimburse the Police Jury up to 75 percent of the cost of the debris removal.
As the parish continues the recovery process in response to the back-to-back hurricanes, residents are asked to place any storm related debris on the public right-of-way to be picked up.
“You need to talk to your residents and tell them to start getting everything to the road,” Parish attorney David Bruchhaus said.
Residents are asked not to block any drainage areas, roadways or utility poles with the debris.
The company has agreed to start on the west side of the parish on Monday and will address several “hot spots” which have been identified by the parish, according to Bruchhaus.
The company will start the pick up Monday with six trucks, but can bring in up to 10 trucks, if needed, Woods said.
The Police Jury initially contracted with DRC Emergency Services to pick up the debris from Hurricane Laura under a 30-day emergency contract. That contract has expired and KDF Enterprise will pick up with the company left off.