JENNINGS - Farmers and other landowners will no longer be able to drain their flooded fields directly into parish ditches and roads under an ordinance adopted Wednesday by the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury.
Under the measure, no open cuts will be allowed and fittings and tees must be installed in parish ditches to divert discharge water from public property, according to Police Jury President Donald Woods.
Woods said many farmers and landowners have been discharging the water directly into parish ditches and roadways causing flooding and eroding of rural roads.
"They need to use their pipes and not open another cut because they are eroding our roads," Police Juror Byron Buller said.
The ordinance further provides that farmers and landowners must pay for any damages they cause.
In other matters, police jurors authorized Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn to advertise for bids for grass cutting on adjudicated properties the two entities own.
The Police Jury and city agreed to enter a joint service agreement earlier this year for the maintenance and upkeep of properties located within the city which are co-owned by the two entities.
The agreement allows the city to maintain 139 adjudicated properties - mostly vacant lots - located throughout the city.
In the past the Police Jury maintained some of the properties with their employees and billed the city while the city maintained the others and billed the parish.
The new agreement will allow the city to bid out and maintain all the properties regardless of who owns the majority.
The city will then bill the Police Jury for its portion of the maintenance cost.
Maintenance will include grass cutting, weeding, trimming of sidewalks and other care needed to keep the properties up.