Jake Lamberth: Volunteerism part of his DNA

Jake Lamberth, a 19-year-old Westlake resident, said volunteerism is part of his DNA. He spends his work days as a materials coordinator for My Builder but his extra time is spent serving others in his community.
“A lot of times people just ask me to come help them. Whether it’s moving, cleaning up, demo-ing their house, I always try to make it happen.”
While many young adults would likely spend their time free socializing, Lamberth said volunteering is a big part of his social life.
“To me, helping is relaxing. I enjoy going to church and I enjoy helping because I feel like you’re more connected when you’re helping and serving.”
Helping others is a passion he learned from his father, Joshua Benjamin.
“He worked really hard most days and was always really tired by the time he came home. But it never really mattered who it was, if someone called him for a project, building something, they needed help on the side of the road, even if he was tired he would get in his truck and go do it.”
Lamberth said those lessons from his father were a powerful influence for him and his four siblings.
“That was definitely a big life lesson that wasn’t directly taught to us but more something we observed as kids. He planted that seed inside of our hearts to be servants and help others.”
In the past year Jacob has volunteered to tarp roofs for free, babysit and serve on his church’s media team, security team and youth ministry. Even in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, there was a special bond developed in the clean up, he said. “I was helping a family whose home was destroyed. Everything from the inside was just sitting on the curb of the road and it was terrible. But I really enjoyed. It was a sad moment but bittersweet because I got to be a part of them overcoming that.”
Similarly, serving as a youth group volunteer gives Lamberth great joy, he said. “Every time we have a youth event, there’s more kids. They’re telling their friends. You can see that the seed to come to church, serve and grow as a Christian is being planted every time have youth at the church.”
It’s not always easy to sacrifice time and energy to help others, he admitted, but it is well worth it. “A lot of times it’s a conversation I have with myself. I think, ‘I need to work this many hours or do this or get this project done, but then the Holy Spirit talks to me. He reminds me that the Lord’s going to see that and He’s going to repay me. That motivates me to keep serving because that’s what’s really important in the long term.”