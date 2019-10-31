A former Beauregard Parish sheriff candidate announced his endorsement of runoff candidate John Gott on Tuesday.
Jim Jacobsen, who brought in the third highest amount of votes in the Oct. 12 sheriff’s election, pledged his backing of Gott on social media Tuesday, while also announcing he would be assuming a position within Gott’s administration should he win the November runoff.
“Crimes need to be solved and the safety of our citizens needs to be enhanced. We need a new approach, and that’s why I’m supporting John Gott,” Jacobsen stated in his announcement.
Jacobsen went on to say he believed Gott to be “best suited” to bring in the changes he believes are most needed throughout the parish to address crimes
“If we want things to get better, we have to do things differently,” Jacobsen said.
Throughout his campaign, Jacobsen made many comments that he wanted to see more law enforcement presence in the South Beauregard area. On Tuesday, Jacobsen pledged that while working with Gott he would see that “all residents and businesses in Beauregard Parish are equally served by the office.”
Gott is seeking election against candidate Mark Herford on Nov. 16.