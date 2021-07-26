IRS to host Community Assistance Visit in Lake Charles

The Internal Revenue Service announced will conduct a Community Assistance Visit in Lake Charles 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. The IRS is partnering with the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneur and Economic Development Center SWLA at McNeese State University to host the visit.
During the one-day visit, IRS employees will provide taxpayers with in-person help for services that must be completed face-to-face. One-on-one help will include:
• Tax law assistance (providing answers to individual federal tax return questions)
• Account Assistance (making changes to tax account information)
• Identity verification assistance, particularly for those who've received a letter indicating they may be a victim of tax-related identity theft
• Advance payments of the Child Tax Credit
• Printing tax transcripts
• Ordering tax forms
Help will also be available for tax professionals and their clients on account-related issues.
IRS employees will not be able to accept paper documents, payments or prepare tax returns. However, payments can be made in a variety of ways including online and with cash through participating retail partners.
Taxpayers seeking help during the visit are encouraged to call 615-250-5324 to make an appointment, however, an appointment is not required. To ensure taxpayers get the right type of assistance, they must bring current state or government-issued photo identification, any relevant letters or notices they received from the IRS and any supporting documents. Translation services will be available.
Visitors may use all parking areas and zones except specially designated reserved parking spaces for administrative personnel and service vehicles.
In August 2020, the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in Lake Charles closed due to extensive damage caused by two hurricanes that devastated the local area. The IRS anticipates opening a permanent TAC in a new location in Lake Charles later this year.