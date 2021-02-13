Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Cloudy with light freezing rain in the morning. High near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light freezing rain expected...becoming heavier overnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.