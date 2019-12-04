WELSH - A Jennings man was killed and his wife critically injured late Tuesday when their pickup truck was struck by a motor home on Interstate 10 at Welsh.
Police Chief Marcus Crochet said the accident happened around 11 p.m. near mile marker 54 when a westbound motor home swerved to miss another vehicle and lost control, hitting the guard wires. The motor home took out the guard rail anchor and was able to cross the median and hit an eastbound Ford F-150.
The driver of the pickup truck, Claude McZeal, of Jennings, loss control after being hit and went into the woods, Crochet said.
Claude McZeal was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Cindy McZeal, was air lifted to Lafayette hospital in critical condition.
The McZeals were reportedly on their way home from Lake Charles after visiting their daughter who had just had a baby and wasn’t feeling good, Crochet said.
The driver of the motor home, who was identified as Steven Simmons, of Midland, Texas, received minor injuries and was taken to Lake Charles Memorial.
Both eastbound lanes near the Welsh exit were closed most the night. The inside lane was reopened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday with the outside lane reopening later.
The accident remains under investigation by the Welsh Police Department.