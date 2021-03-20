DeRidder voters elected incumbent John Marcello to the District 3 city council seat on Saturday, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Marcello was elected with 71 percent, or 274 votes, over his opponent, Dennis Millsap, who won 112 votes.
Unofficial results showed a 27 percent voter turnout for those registered in District 3.
Marcello will fill the seat made vacant by the passing of longtime city council member, Gordon Jenkins in June 2020. He has been filling the seat on an interim basis since July.
The District 3 council seat was the only Beauregard Parish election to appear on Saturday’s ballot.