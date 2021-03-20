DeRidder sign
Special to the American Press

DeRidder voters elected incumbent John Marcello to the District 3 city council seat on Saturday, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Marcello was elected with 71 percent, or 274 votes, over his opponent, Dennis Millsap, who won 112 votes.

Unofficial results showed a 27 percent voter turnout for those registered in District 3.

Marcello will fill the seat made vacant by the passing of longtime city council member, Gordon Jenkins in June 2020. He has been filling the seat on an interim basis since July.

The District 3 council seat was the only Beauregard Parish election to appear on Saturday’s ballot.

Cameron chooses Lavergne for assessor

  • Updated
Cameron chooses Lavergne for assessor

In a tight race, Cameron Parish voters elected Howard Scott Lavergne as parish assessor Saturday, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Lake Charles mayor overwhelmingly re-elected

  • Updated
Lake Charles mayor overwhelmingly re-elected

Lake Charles voters overwhelmingly re-elected Nic Hunter to a second term as the city’s mayor Saturday. Hunter, a Republican, beat out three Democratic challengers.

Jennings voters re-elect Mayor Guinn

  • Updated
Jennings voters re-elect Mayor Guinn

JENNINGS — Mayor Henry Guinn was re-elected to a second term as Jennings mayor on Saturday, along with three city council members who were re-elected to their seats.