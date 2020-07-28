The Frosty Factory in Lake Charles is one of four bars statewide that could have its permit suspended for public safety violations related to COVID-19, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said Monday.
The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control suspended Frosty Factory's bar permit after multiple inspections by state fire marshal deputies and Louisiana Department of Health sanitarians revealed "being open to and serving members of the public inside the bar this past weekend," Ashley Rodrigue, fire marshal office public affairs director, said.
The bar was found to have "excessive and/or repeat non-compliance" of an emergency order by Gov. John Bel Edwards that sought to stop COVID-19 from spreading.
Other businesses that had their bar permits suspended were the Sand Dollar Tiki Bar in Grand Isle, Pelican Pub in Gonzales, and Wo-de's Chill Spot in Harvey.
After multiple complaints of a large crowd at an outdoor pavilion in Grand Isle that was not socially distanced, investigators found the Sand Dollar Tiki Bar was serving drinks to the patrons and allowing them to stay on the premises. Rodrigue said the investigation is ongoing.
Several inspections by state fire marshal deputies and the ATC showed patrons of the Pelican Pub being served inside the bar over the weekend, Rodrigue said. Wo-de's Chill Spot was also found to be open and serving patrons inside the bar, after complaints of a "large, non-socially distanced crowd" outside the business.
Hearings are set for Aug. 5 and 6, with the businesses facing up to a 30-day suspension of permits.