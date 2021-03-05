Input on hurricane recovery sought

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury wants to hear from residents on how to best recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta over the long term.
Public comments can be filled out on the Police Jury’s website, calcasieuparish.gov/recovery, until April 2. Input will be considered in the Police Jury’s long-term recovery plan, set to be released by early summer.
Police jurors in January first heard of a long-term hurricane recovery framework based on several categories, such as housing, community planning, infrastructure, boosting the local economy, as well as health and social services.
Alberto Galan, with the office of parish administrator, said in January that the parish’s plan would be in line with FEMA’s National Disaster Recovery Framework. The goal, he said, is to offer a plan that is flexible and community-driven.
The Police Jury formed six stakeholder groups, or recovery support functions, led by Calcasieu residents and leaders in specific fields. The groups are gathering input for projects or opportunities that may assist in helping the parish recover from the hurricanes.
Police Jury President Brian Abshire said in a statement that the parish is eager to hear recommendations from the public on which recovery issues need the most attention. Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said he is encouraged to see Calcasieu residents coming together to steer hurricane recovery.
During a visit to Lake Charles in January, Gov. John Bel Edwards long-term hurricane recovery can only be successful if it’s driven by local officials and residents.
Online: calcasieuparish.gov/recovery