How can I apply for FEMA assistance with my expenses from the ice storm we had last month?
Calcasieu Parish homeowners and renters affected by the February winter storm are the only ones in our area so far who have been deemed eligible for possible assistance.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs along with other programs to help families recover from the effects of the storm.
If you have homeowners or renter’s insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.
FEMA said the fastest and easiest way to apply is online at www.disasterassistance.gov/. If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:
A current phone number where you can be contacted;
Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying;
Your Social Security number, if available;
A general list of damage and losses;
If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
FEMA also said that if it is safe to do so, start cleaning up now. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Also, keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans are also available for homeowners, renters, businesses of any size and nonprofits affected by the storm. Businesses and residents can apply online at www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. For questions and assistance completing an application, call 800-659-2955.
School lockers
Now that the state has re-entered Phase 3, will the Calcasieu School Board now allow students to use lockers on campuses? I weighed my daughter’s backpack last night and the five books and binder inside weighed 21 pounds.
Not just yet.
Holly Holland, the spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, said there will continue to be no locker usage under Phase 3 due to social distancing guidelines.
“We do not feel that appropriate social distancing can be maintained with students utilizing lockers,” she said.
Informer is written by Crystal Stevenson, American Press executive editor. To ask a question, call 494-4098 and leave voice mail, or email informer@americanpress.com.