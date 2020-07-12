Industry Alliance supports wearing of masks

Prior to Gov. John Bel Edwards issuing a statewide mandate set to go into effect on Monday, the Lake Area Industry Alliance joined a growing list of organizations this week urging the public to wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
LAIA Executive Director Jim Rock said industry workers are already mandated to wear masks at work and they are now being encouraged to also wear them when they are out in the community.
"When we wear them in the community we keep our families and neighbors safe," Rock said. "We ask everyone to do the same to help us reduce everyone's risk of exposure to COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana."
Southwest Louisiana reported 267 new cases on Friday and another 158 new cases Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.
"The numbers in the community are going up," Rock said. "Wearing a mask is an easy thing to do to help stop that."
Rock said area industry workplaces already have an "incredible record of taking precautions" — including screening employees when they come into the plants, practicing social distancing, putting up partitions between work stations and requiring masks.
"We're trying to promote that same feeling when our workers leave each day and go home," he said. "We want them to stay safe, their family members to stay safe and their neighbors to stay safe."
The Calcasieu Parish Executive Policy Group — made up of the Police Jury, the sheriff and mayors of Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Vinton, DeQuincy and Iowa — issued a similar message last week.
"It has never been more important for citizens to use caution, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear face masks," their statement reads.
Police Jury President Tony Guillory told the American Press local officials don't want the COVID-19 case numbers to reach a point where a mandatory face mask rule has to be implemented. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made it mandatory for residents in most counties statewide to wear masks in public.
"I can't stress how important (mask wearing) is because the numbers are increasing by the day," Guillory said.
As of Friday, face masks are now also a requirement to enter city of Lake Charles buildings — such as City Hall, Historic City Hall, Central School, the Lake Charles Police Department and Public Works. This requirement applies to employees and visitors. Patrons of the city's transit system are also now required to wear masks.